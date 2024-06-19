Left Menu

Pentagon Raises Alarm Over Strengthened Russia-North Korea Ties

The Pentagon expressed significant concern about the growing ties between Russia and North Korea, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea for the first time in 24 years. Major General Patrick Ryder highlighted the potential threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:44 IST
Pentagon Raises Alarm Over Strengthened Russia-North Korea Ties
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon voiced concern on Tuesday about the growing ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years and pledged strong support.

"The deepening cooperation between Russia and the DPRK is something that should be of concern, especially to anyone that's interested in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters.

DPRK is an abbreviation for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024