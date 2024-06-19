Pentagon Raises Alarm Over Strengthened Russia-North Korea Ties
The Pentagon expressed significant concern about the growing ties between Russia and North Korea, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea for the first time in 24 years. Major General Patrick Ryder highlighted the potential threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon voiced concern on Tuesday about the growing ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years and pledged strong support.
"The deepening cooperation between Russia and the DPRK is something that should be of concern, especially to anyone that's interested in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters.
DPRK is an abbreviation for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)