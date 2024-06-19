Putin and Kim Jong-un: High-Stakes Dialogue Continues
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are maintaining their direct communication. According to Putin's adviser, Yuri Ushakov, their discussions will focus on the most important and sensitive issues. The high-level talks signify ongoing diplomatic efforts between Russia and North Korea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are continuing their one-on-one communication, Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov has said, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.
In this format, Putin and Kim intend to discuss "the most important and most sensitive issues," Ushakov said.
