Lavish Exchanges: Putin Gifts Kim a Russian Limousine Amid Strategic Alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a Russian-built Aurus limousine, a tea set, and an admiral's dirk. In exchange, Putin received various works of art. Cheering crowds and lavish ceremonies welcomed Putin in Pyongyang, where Kim Jong Un expressed support for Russia's actions in Ukraine and emphasized stronger strategic ties with Moscow.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:59 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a Russian-built Aurus limousine, a tea set and an admiral's dirk, Russia's state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday, citing Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov.

Putin in turn was given various works of art, Ushakov was quoted as saying.

Cheering crowds and lavish ceremonies greeted Putin in Pyongyang on Wednesday, where Kim Jong Un expressed "full support" for Russia's war in Ukraine and pledged stronger strategic ties with Moscow.

