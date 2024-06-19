Mayor Anne Hidalgo Pledges to Swim in Seine Post-Bastille Day
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced she would swim in the River Seine after Bastille Day, as a major publicity event marking Paris's hosting of the Olympic Games. The city has been working diligently to clean up the Seine, aiming to restore its swimmable condition similar to the 1900 Paris Olympics.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday promised she would bathe in the River Seine - seen as a key publicity moment to mark the city's hosting of the Olympic Games - after July 14, which would also be after the country's forthcoming parliament elections.
"We have decided not to do it during election time, and after Bastille Day," she told a press conference.
Paris has been working on cleaning up the Seine so that people can swim in it again, as was the case during the 1900 Paris Olympics.
