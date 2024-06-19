Blasts Rock Chad’s Capital: Nine Dead, Dozens Injured in Ammo Depot Fire

In a tragic incident, nine people lost their lives and more than 40 sustained injuries following a fire that triggered explosions at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, an official reported on Wednesday.

Government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah informed that 46 individuals are currently receiving treatment for various injuries after the explosions shook the Goudji district late Tuesday night. The disturbance roused residents from their sleep, creating chaos as people fled to safety.

Thick smoke and illuminated skies marked the disaster, as emergency responders raced to control the blaze. While the cause of the fire remains uncertain, President Mahamat Deby Itno has announced an investigation to uncover the reasons behind the explosions. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for the injured through a Facebook post. Subsequently, Deby visited the explosion site and the hospitals treating the victims.

Residents initially feared an armed attack. Local media highlighted that the blasts commenced just before midnight, causing nearby buildings to tremble and scattering artillery from the depot. Authorities have since cordoned off the area and initiated the clean-up process.

Amidst the chaos, resident Allamine Moussa called for urgent government assistance as many families recorded fatalities. The nation, already beset by political instability and regional conflicts, particularly with Sudan, faces additional challenges following this calamity.

