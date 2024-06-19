Left Menu

Georgia's EU Dreams Freeze Over 'Foreign Agents' Law

The process for Georgia to join the European Union has been halted due to a controversial 'foreign agents' law. This legislation, which mandates organizations with more than 20% foreign funding to register as agents of foreign influence, has sparked significant domestic protests and international criticism, stalling Georgia's EU integration efforts.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:42 IST
Georgia's EU Dreams Freeze Over 'Foreign Agents' Law
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Georgia

The European Union's ambassador to Georgia said on Wednesday that the country's process to join the bloc had been effectively halted by legislation on "foreign agents" that was signed into law this month. Georgia's Interpress news agency quoted EU ambassador Pawel Herczynski as saying the law had "a negative impact on the prospects of Georgia's progress" and that the process was now "practically stopped, practically frozen".

"In principle, the adoption of this law, as I see it, froze Georgia's integration in the European Union," said Herczynski, describing what he said was a difficult period in Georgia-EU relations. The law, which requires organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from overseas to register as "agents of foreign influence", has been slammed by domestic critics as authoritarian. Georgia's ruling party has defended it as a necessary step to secure transparency of funding.

For two months, the bill's opponents mounted some of the largest protests in Georgia since independence from Moscow in 1991 to try to get the legislation thrown out. The United States, the European Union and Britain repeatedly criticised the law and warned Georgia that its passage would stall its efforts to gain full EU membership.

The South Caucasus country was granted candidate status last December, but EU officials have warned that Georgia has backtracked on some key reforms it needs to enact before it can join. Interpress quoted Herczynski as saying on Wednesday that EU foreign ministers would discuss Georgia's status at a meeting in Luxembourg next week.

He said various options regarding the next steps had been prepared, and that EU members states "will decide which option to implement from this menu".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024