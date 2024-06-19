Labour Party Predicted for Historic Win in July 4 Election
A recent YouGov poll suggests that Britain's Labour Party is set to win 425 seats, the highest in its history, in the upcoming July 4 election. The Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are expected to secure 108 seats, while Nigel Farage's Reform UK is predicted to win 5 seats.
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's opposition Labour Party is on track to win the most seats in the party's history at a July 4 election, according to a YouGov poll published on Wednesday.
The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) poll predicted that Labour would win 425 seats, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives expected to win 108. Nigel Farage's Reform UK was set to win 5 seats, it forecast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nigel Farage's Fiery Campaign Kickoff: Doused but Determined
Nigel Farage: Controversial Comeback Amid Soft Drink Scandal
Nigel Farage's Campaign Kickoff: Controversy and a Soft Drink Shower
Nigel Farage's Splashy Start: The Reform Party's New Face Faces Soft Drink Dousing
Reform UK Surges Close to Conservatives After Farage's Return