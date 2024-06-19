Labour Party Predicted for Historic Win in July 4 Election

Britain's opposition Labour Party is on track to win the most seats in the party's history at a July 4 election, according to a YouGov poll published on Wednesday.

The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) poll predicted that Labour would win 425 seats, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives expected to win 108. Nigel Farage's Reform UK was set to win 5 seats, it forecast.

