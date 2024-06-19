Shiv Sena Poll Victory: Temporary Triumph or Lasting Legacy?
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the recent Lok Sabha election victory of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) as transient, attributing their success to the Congress vote bank. Despite the Shiv Sena (UBT) winning nine seats to Shinde's seven, he remains confident of future electoral success and vows to uphold voters' trust.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday dismissed the recent Lok Sabha victory of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) as merely temporary, likening it to a 'swelling that will go away in due course.'
Speaking at an event marking the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Shinde asserted that the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s success was largely due to Congress's vote bank and characterized it as ephemeral. The Uddhav Thackeray faction secured nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while Shinde's faction won seven.
He emphasized the Shiv Sena's stronghold in constituencies like Kalyan, Thane, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, indicating the party's deep-rooted support in the state. Shinde, who assumed office as Chief Minister in June 2022 after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray, expressed confidence in his ongoing relevance and electoral prospects. 'Shinde's relevance has not ended... I will win more elections in the coming days as well,' he declared, vowing to protect the voters' trust.
Questioning Thackeray's legitimacy to invoke Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's legacy, Shinde highlighted that his faction retained a significant vote share, asserting Shiv Sena's enduring influence in Maharashtra.
