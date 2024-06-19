Left Menu

Shiv Sena Poll Victory: Temporary Triumph or Lasting Legacy?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the recent Lok Sabha election victory of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) as transient, attributing their success to the Congress vote bank. Despite the Shiv Sena (UBT) winning nine seats to Shinde's seven, he remains confident of future electoral success and vows to uphold voters' trust.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:01 IST
Shiv Sena Poll Victory: Temporary Triumph or Lasting Legacy?
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday dismissed the recent Lok Sabha victory of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) as merely temporary, likening it to a 'swelling that will go away in due course.'

Speaking at an event marking the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Shinde asserted that the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s success was largely due to Congress's vote bank and characterized it as ephemeral. The Uddhav Thackeray faction secured nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while Shinde's faction won seven.

He emphasized the Shiv Sena's stronghold in constituencies like Kalyan, Thane, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, indicating the party's deep-rooted support in the state. Shinde, who assumed office as Chief Minister in June 2022 after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray, expressed confidence in his ongoing relevance and electoral prospects. 'Shinde's relevance has not ended... I will win more elections in the coming days as well,' he declared, vowing to protect the voters' trust.

Questioning Thackeray's legitimacy to invoke Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's legacy, Shinde highlighted that his faction retained a significant vote share, asserting Shiv Sena's enduring influence in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024