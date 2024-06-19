Owaisi Alleges Unchecked Lynchings Since 2014

On Wednesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the ongoing lynching incidents since 2014, coinciding with the onset of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Owaisi's remarks followed reports of a mob lynching in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where a man was accused of theft and subsequently killed.

According to Owaisi, these mobs feel emboldened and act with impunity, knowing they can evade consequences. He shared his thoughts via a post on the social media platform X, suggesting that if a mob had enough strength to kill someone on the mere suspicion of theft, it could have easily restrained the individual until police arrived.

Authorities have arrested six people in connection with the attack, which occurred on Tuesday night in Aligarh's Mamu Bhanja locality.

In another post on X, Owaisi referred to an incident in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, where a mob ransacked a Muslim trader's shop. He criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's slogan of 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' as hollow, comparing it to the BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

The ransacking incident involved allegations of the trader posting a cow slaughter video. An eyewitness shared a video on X showing the vandalism, with police attempting to intervene and later gathering the scattered goods.

