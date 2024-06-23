"Surprised that INDIA bloc leaders are silent on Kallakurchi hooch tragedy": Sambit Patra

Left Menu

BJP MP Sambit Patra hit out at the INDIA bloc and the Congress and alleged that they were silent on the hooch tragedy in Kallakurchi, Tamil Nadu and called it a murder of 32 Dalits.

BJP MP Sambit Patra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Sambit Patra hit out at the INDIA bloc and the Congress and alleged that they were silent on the hooch tragedy in Kallakurchi, Tamil Nadu and called it a murder of 32 Dalits. BJP MP Sambit Patra said, "Today we are here to discuss news from Tamil Nadu, it is about a hooch tragedy, illicit liquor from Kallakurchi, a district of Tamil Nadu. When I came to hold this press conference and was checking the figures, the number of dead was 56. More than 56 people have died and many of them are critical, still about 200 people are admitted to the hospital. This is such an important issue and I am surprised that Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, DMK and all the people of the INDIA alliance are silent on this issue."

He further alleged that the INDIA bloc was silent as they felt that it was not serving their interests. He further said, "If more than 32 Dalits are killed in this country, I would call it a murder, this is not death. They are silent as they feel that it was not serving their political interest."

He asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ML Stalin if he was complicit in the hooch tragedy. He further added, "In the newspaper today, it is clearly written that the place where this (liquor) shop was located is a busy street. The kingpin of this incident, Govind Raj's warehouse is located and the biggest thing here is that there are DMK stickers outside and inside Govind Raj's house. So my question to ML Stalin is are you complicit or not, who will answer on your behalf?"

The death toll in the Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy has risen to 56, according to district administration's report released on Sunday. As per the information shared by the District Collectorate, Kallakurichi, there were a total of 216 patients admitted to four hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor.

In Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), Pondy, 17 patients are alive and three have been declared dead, while in Vilupuram Medical College, four people are alive and four have been declared dead. Most deaths occurred at Kallakurichi Medical College, where 31 people are dead and 108 are alive.

At Salem Medical College, 30 people are alive, whereas 18 have been reported dead."There are 160 people who were admitted to the above-mentioned hospitals and 55 people are dead," according to official data. 152 male patients are alive in the incident, whereas 51 are dead. Meanwhile, BJP workers in Tamil Nadu on Saturday staged a protest over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. (ANI)

