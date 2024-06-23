"Haryana govt openly lying, sending less water to Delhi": AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Haryana government has deliberately reduced water supply to the national capital and the Prime Minister is not able to see the crisis in Delhi. Addressing a press conference here today, Bharadwaj said, "Haryana's BJP government is lying continuously. They are reducing water. After Atishi sat for protest, Haryana reduced at least 17 MGD (million gallons per day) more water. So now Haryana is giving 117 MGD less water...Haryana has stopped water for 85,000 people in the last 3 days. This is very unfortunate."

"A few days ago, I and Water Minister Atishi had gone to meet Delhi LG, then he had recorded the entire meeting. If LG Sahab shows that video, then the whole country will know who is working for Delhi. LG Sahab should also make public the video of the conversations and meetings of BJP MPs and officials," Saurabh added. He further attacked the Centre and said that the people who talk about one country, one election, and team India are making people of their own country's capital thirsty.

"The BJP government of Haryana has deliberately stopped Delhi's water. The Prime Minister is silent on this issue. He is not able to see Delhi's crisis. The BJP government of Haryana is continuously sending less water and is openly lying about it," he added. Meanwhile, Atishi who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike alleged that the Haryana government is lying that it has no water to supply to Delhi.

"Today is the third day of my indefinite hunger strike. I am on strike because there is a huge water crisis in Delhi. Delhi does not have its water. All the water in Delhi comes from neighboring states. The total water in Delhi is 1005 MGD. Out of which 613 MGD (million gallons per day) comes from Haryana but in the last 3 weeks, Haryana has reduced it," Atishi said. "They are not giving water to Delhi... The Haryana government says that we do not have water but yesterday some people went to Hathni Kund Barrage and showed that there is water in the Hathni Kund Barrage but the gate from which water is released for Delhi has been closed and water is not being released from there," the AAP Minister further alleged. (ANI)

