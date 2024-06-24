Left Menu

Congress's Jharkhand Unit Gears Up for Strategy Meeting in Delhi

A delegation from the Congress's Jharkhand unit traveled to New Delhi on Monday to strategize with party leaders for the upcoming assembly elections. A meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi, will focus on performance improvements and election strategies.

Congress's Jharkhand Unit Gears Up for Strategy Meeting in Delhi
A delegation from the Congress's Jharkhand unit traveled to New Delhi on Monday to devise strategies for the upcoming assembly elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to chair the crucial meeting, a party leader revealed.

Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, general secretary KC Venugopal, and state Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, are anticipated to attend the session in the national capital.

Speaking at the Ranchi airport, state Congress president Rajesh Thakur noted that the agenda would cover a review of the party's Lok Sabha performance and strategizing for greater success in the impending assembly elections. "We are confident in receiving invaluable suggestions from our party president and senior leaders to excel in the assembly elections," added Thakur. The delegation consists of approximately 25 members, including state ministers and senior leaders.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for later this year. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress secured two seats in Jharkhand, while its ally JMM won three. The BJP and its partner AJSU Party captured nine of the 14 seats.

