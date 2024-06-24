Joseph Pimenta Triumphs in Benaulim By-Election

Joseph Pimenta, candidate from the opposition INDIA alliance, clinched a decisive victory in the Benaulim zilla panchayat by-election in Goa on Monday, overcoming his nearest rival by a significant margin of 3,049 votes, according to an election official.

The by-election was triggered after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Hanzel Fernandes faced disqualification over a fraudulent caste certificate, with the constituency being reserved for OBC candidates.

In this keenly contested seat, Pimenta faced competition from three independent candidates: Congress rebel Royla Fernandes, Greyyfern Fernandes, and Frank Fernandes. Pimenta secured 5,672 votes, while Greyyfern Fernandes received 2,623 votes.

The Benaulim zilla panchayat seat falls under the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

Celebrating the win, AAP Goa president Amit Palekar described it as a triumph of opposition unity, asserting, 'This spirit of unity will reflect in upcoming elections across Goa, paving the way for the BJP's ouster from the state.'

Palekar acknowledged support for Pimenta from all INDIA alliance members, including the Congress, Goa Forward party, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT).

