"Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on TN hooch tragedy?" questions BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) and asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify what steps they are demanding from the DMK government, including seeking the resignation of the Excise Minister of Tamil Nadu. Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "One of the biggest tragedies of the hooch is the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu. It is absolutely shocking that Rahul's Congress, who otherwise goes around waving the Constitution and talking about protecting people's rights, have not uttered a word about their INDI Alliance partner's government in Tamil Nadu."

He asked Rahul Gandhi if the Congress would demand the resignation of the Excise Minister of Tamil Nadu . He further said, "It is not just shameful and crass on their part to otherwise make use of every tragedy that impacts a poor person and make it political but when this type of havoc is created in Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi maintains a studious silence. It is for the Rahul Gandhi, Congress to clarify what steps they are demanding from the DMK Government, including seeking the resignation of the Excise Minister of Tamil Nadu at the earliest."

He said that Rahul Gandhi should clarify how they will mitigate the losses of the family members of the victims. "This belief that somehow for every life, by giving some money, you can compensate the families who have lost their loved ones forever is a shame in itself. It is important for Rahul Gandhi to speak about this tragedy in Tamil Nadu and say how he will make good the lives of the family members of 56 deceased that have been lost as a consequence of the negligence of the INDIA bloc government in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Earlier, a delegation of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders led by state party president K Annamalai called on Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan in connection with the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has claimed 57 lives so far. Meanwhile, leaders of the AIADMK party held a protest in the Kallakurichi district against the DMK-led state government over the same.

The protest was led by Tamil Nadu Opposition Party leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami. The protest was held opposite the VAS Marriage Hall, Salem Main Road, Kallakurichi District, in Tamil Nadu.

The number of people who died in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor has risen to 57, according to updated information released by the district administration on Monday.A total of 156 people are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals in the state after consuming illicit liquor. (ANI)

