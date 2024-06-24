Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Alleges Incitement by Maharashtra Minister; Calls for Maratha Vigilance

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday accused Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal of using provocative language intended to incite a rift between Marathas and OBCs, potentially triggering riots.

''If he wants riots to happen in the state, the Maratha community should also remain alert,'' Jarange said while addressing a press conference from a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Jarange announced that the next steps for the Maratha quota agitation will be determined after July 13.

''The Maratha community is now in trouble while I am left alone. But I will fight back and ensure that the Maratha community gets reservation under the Other Backward Classes category,'' he said.

This remark comes amid escalating tensions over the quota issue following a hunger strike by OBC leaders that galvanised various backward classes and prompted government intervention.

Maharashtra is experiencing polarisation as the Maratha community demands inclusion under the OBC grouping for reservations in government jobs and education.

Jarange has been leading protests, demanding that all Marathas and their blood relatives be issued Kunbi certificates, enabling them to claim OBC quotas.

Meanwhile, OBCs are rallying around Bhujbal to safeguard the existing quota.

''Chhagan Bhujbal has made provocative statements in Pune. Bhujbal said figuratively 'Keep your rusted swords ready,' but his statement implies he wants riots to happen in Maharashtra and divide communities. I appeal to the Maratha community to remain alert,'' Jarange said.

He noted that state minister Shambhuraj Desai has requested Maratha protesters to wait until July 13.

''We will decide about the next strategy after July 13,'' he added.

Jarange also urged members of the Maratha community to participate in rallies organised next month to raise awareness about their right to claim reservation under the OBC grouping.

