Jordan Bardella Vows to Restore Fiscal Sanity in France
French far-right leader Jordan Bardella announced that his National Rally party aims to restore fiscal sanity in France if they come to power. Opinion polls indicate the eurosceptic, anti-immigration party has a strong chance of winning the upcoming June 30 and July 7 elections after President Macron's dissolution of parliament.
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:12 IST
French far-right leader Jordan Bardella said on Monday his National Rally (RN) party will bring France "back to reason" on budget policy, if it forms a new government as the potential winner snap legislative elections.
Opinion polls see the eurosceptic, anti-immigration National Rally winning the June 30 and July 7 ballot following President Emmanuel Macron's decision this month to dissolve parliament.
