Jordan Bardella Vows to Restore Fiscal Sanity in France

French far-right leader Jordan Bardella said on Monday his National Rally (RN) party will bring France "back to reason" on budget policy, if it forms a new government as the potential winner snap legislative elections.

Opinion polls see the eurosceptic, anti-immigration National Rally winning the June 30 and July 7 ballot following President Emmanuel Macron's decision this month to dissolve parliament.

