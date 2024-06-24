Tragic Stampede at Kagame's Reelection Rally in Rwanda

A reelection rally for Rwanda's long-time President Paul Kagame ended in tragedy as a stampede resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to 37 others, officials confirmed on Monday.

The incident occurred in Rubavu, a remote western region of Rwanda, on Sunday. Attendees surged forward in an attempt to get closer to Kagame as he was departing the event, causing the deadly stampede. According to a statement from the local government, four of the injured were in serious condition.

Kagame, who has held power since 1994, is anticipated to win the July 15 election, having secured nearly 99 percent of the vote in the previous election. His RPF-Inkotanyi party expressed deep sadness over the incident in Rubavu, just as official campaigning began on Saturday. This campaigning period is set to end on July 13. Kagame's main opponents remain Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana, the same contenders from the 2017 election. While Kagame's rallies are known for their high turnout and fervor, his opponents struggle to attract similar crowds, further cementing Kagame's perceived political dominance. Since taking power after halting the 1994 genocide, Kagame has been criticized for fostering a climate of fear and suppressing opposition, leading to serious allegations against his government.

