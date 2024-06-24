Zelenskiy Appoints New Commander for Ukrainian Armed Forces
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the appointment of Brigadier-General Andriy Hnatov as the new commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine's armed forces, replacing Lieutenant-General Yuri Sodol. The decision follows reports of Sodol's poor performance in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:56 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had appointed Brigadier-General Andriy Hnatov as commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine's armed forces, replacing Lieutenant-General Yuri Sodol.
Zelenskiy's announcement, made during his nightly video address, followed a series of reports that Sodol had performed badly in Ukraine's more than two-year-old war against Russia.
