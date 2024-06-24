Zelenskiy Appoints New Commander for Ukrainian Armed Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had appointed Brigadier-General Andriy Hnatov as commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine's armed forces, replacing Lieutenant-General Yuri Sodol.

Zelenskiy's announcement, made during his nightly video address, followed a series of reports that Sodol had performed badly in Ukraine's more than two-year-old war against Russia.

