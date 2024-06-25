Left Menu

Louisiana Sued Over Ten Commandments Display in Public Schools

Louisiana faces a lawsuit for a law mandating the Ten Commandments' display in public school classrooms. Critics argue this violates the First Amendment and fundamental religious-freedom principles. Governor Jeff Landry supports the law, believing it will bolster faith in schools, making Louisiana unique in the United States in enforcing this requirement.

AI Generated Representative Image

Louisiana was sued on Monday over a new law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms in the state. The complaint said displaying the Ten Commandments violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and "simply cannot be reconciled with the fundamental religious-freedom principles that animated the founding of our nation."

Governor Jeff Landry, a Republican, said when signing the law on June 19 that requiring the display would help expand faith in public schools. Louisiana became the only U.S. state with such a requirement. "If you want to respect the rule of law, you've got to start from the original law-giver, which was Moses," Landry said at a signing ceremony.

