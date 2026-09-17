Scientists Sue NIH Over Alleged Biased Grant Screenings

A group of scientists, supported by civil rights organizations, have filed a class-action lawsuit against the NIH, claiming unconstitutional suppression of diverse viewpoints in research grants. The lawsuit challenges grant screening for politically sensitive topics, alleging First Amendment violations and calling for the restoration of terminated grants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:13 IST
Scientists Sue NIH Over Alleged Biased Grant Screenings
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A class-action lawsuit has been filed by scientists against the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), claiming the agency suppresses research grants that discuss controversial viewpoints, such as diversity and climate change, contrary to the Trump administration's preferences.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the suit is backed by organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union. Plaintiffs accuse the NIH of using specific keywords to flag and potentially terminate grants, risking research funding.

While the NIH and Health Department representatives decline to comment on ongoing litigation, the court ruling's outcome could impact federal research funding practices significantly, revealing tensions between science funding and politics.

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