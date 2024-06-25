Left Menu

Jaishankar Welcomes New Chinese Ambassador Amid Strained India-China Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the new Chinese ambassador, Xu Feihong, focusing on stabilizing bilateral relations amid ongoing tensions over the Ladakh border row. Xu, who arrived in Delhi after an 18-month vacancy, discussed cooperation for future progress. Jaishankar also met envoys from New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:38 IST
Jaishankar Welcomes New Chinese Ambassador Amid Strained India-China Relations
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with China's newly appointed ambassador, Xu Feihong, emphasizing the need to stabilize and advance bilateral relations. The meeting comes amidst prolonged border tensions between India and China, specifically over the Ladakh region.

Xu Feihong, who filled the ambassadorial position after an unprecedented 18-month vacancy, expressed his commitment to working towards positive developments in China-India relations. Jaishankar, via the social media platform 'X', wished Xu a successful tenure and stressed the importance of cooperation in their discussions.

Additionally, the External Affairs Minister met with envoys from New Zealand and Sri Lanka, focusing on recent developments and future prospects in bilateral relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024