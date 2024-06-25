Jaishankar Welcomes New Chinese Ambassador Amid Strained India-China Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with China's newly appointed ambassador, Xu Feihong, emphasizing the need to stabilize and advance bilateral relations. The meeting comes amidst prolonged border tensions between India and China, specifically over the Ladakh region.

Xu Feihong, who filled the ambassadorial position after an unprecedented 18-month vacancy, expressed his commitment to working towards positive developments in China-India relations. Jaishankar, via the social media platform 'X', wished Xu a successful tenure and stressed the importance of cooperation in their discussions.

Additionally, the External Affairs Minister met with envoys from New Zealand and Sri Lanka, focusing on recent developments and future prospects in bilateral relations.

