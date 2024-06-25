AAP's 'Badlav Jansamvad' Campaign Aims for Major Change in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold its 'Badlav Jansamvad' campaign in poll-bound Haryana, aiming to engage with villagers on their issues and expectations from the next government.

'Did people get jobs? Did farmers get benefits? What do people expect from their next government?' These vital questions will be asked during the campaign starting from Wednesday, announced AAP's national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP, Sandeep Pathak, in Karnal on Tuesday.

Pathak emphasized that Haryana needs a 'big badlav' (major change), urging workers and leaders to go to every village and interact with people. He claimed that other parties have repeatedly betrayed the public, insisting that AAP will bring the change needed for the state's progress.

