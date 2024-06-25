AAP's 'Badlav Jansamvad' Campaign Aims for Major Change in Haryana
The AAP launches its 'Badlav Jansamvad' campaign in Haryana to interact with villagers about their concerns and expectations from the next government. The initiative, spearheaded by Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta, aims to highlight the failures of previous governments and promote a significant change led by AAP.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold its 'Badlav Jansamvad' campaign in poll-bound Haryana, aiming to engage with villagers on their issues and expectations from the next government.
'Did people get jobs? Did farmers get benefits? What do people expect from their next government?' These vital questions will be asked during the campaign starting from Wednesday, announced AAP's national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP, Sandeep Pathak, in Karnal on Tuesday.
Pathak emphasized that Haryana needs a 'big badlav' (major change), urging workers and leaders to go to every village and interact with people. He claimed that other parties have repeatedly betrayed the public, insisting that AAP will bring the change needed for the state's progress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Since Arvind Kejriwal came to power, tanker mafia strengthened": Delhi BJP blames AAP Govt for water crisis
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi HC seeks police's stand on bail plea of CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.
Delhi HC directs removal of Arvind Kejriwal's court video from social media
Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar till June 22.
Delhi HC directs CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife to take down video recording of court hearing in excise policy case from social media platforms.