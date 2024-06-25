Major Upset for Trudeau's Liberals in Toronto Special Election

In a significant blow to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party has lost a special election in Toronto-St Paul's, a district historically under their control for three decades. The defeat raises questions about Trudeau's leadership as the general election looms next year.

Elections Canada confirmed on Tuesday that Conservative candidate Don Stewart won the Toronto-St Paul's seat by almost 600 votes, capturing 42.1 per cent of the vote against the Liberal candidate's 40.5 per cent. The loss in Canada's largest city, a Liberal stronghold, spells trouble for Trudeau's hopes in the upcoming 2025 election.

"Justin's position is seriously weakened inside the party," said Canadian historian Robert Bothwell. The defeat has led to increased speculations and calls for Trudeau to consider stepping down, as the Liberal Party struggles with decreasing polling numbers amid a rising cost of living.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)