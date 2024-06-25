4,800 Imran Khan Supporters Arrested: A Black Chapter in Pakistan's History

In a significant development, the Punjab government has disclosed that it has taken nearly 4,800 supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan into custody. This move follows the unprecedented protests of May 9 last year. The mass arrests have been described as "a black chapter of Pakistan's history" by Khan's party.

The crackdown comes amidst a tense political landscape, raising concerns among civil society and international observers. Critics argue that the arrests could further destabilize an already fragile political environment in Pakistan.

Imran Khan's detention, coupled with the large-scale arrests of his supporters, signals a critical juncture for Pakistan's democracy, prompting widespread debate over the use of public security orders in maintaining law and order.

