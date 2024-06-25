Left Menu

4,800 Imran Khan Supporters Arrested: A Black Chapter in Pakistan's History

Nearly 4,800 supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have been arrested since the May 9 riots, according to Punjab's government. Khan's party has denounced the arrests as a dark period in Pakistan's history.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:51 IST
4,800 Imran Khan Supporters Arrested: A Black Chapter in Pakistan's History
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Punjab government has disclosed that it has taken nearly 4,800 supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan into custody. This move follows the unprecedented protests of May 9 last year. The mass arrests have been described as "a black chapter of Pakistan's history" by Khan's party.

The crackdown comes amidst a tense political landscape, raising concerns among civil society and international observers. Critics argue that the arrests could further destabilize an already fragile political environment in Pakistan.

Imran Khan's detention, coupled with the large-scale arrests of his supporters, signals a critical juncture for Pakistan's democracy, prompting widespread debate over the use of public security orders in maintaining law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024