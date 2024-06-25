4,800 Imran Khan Supporters Arrested: A Black Chapter in Pakistan's History
Nearly 4,800 supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have been arrested since the May 9 riots, according to Punjab's government. Khan's party has denounced the arrests as a dark period in Pakistan's history.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Punjab government has disclosed that it has taken nearly 4,800 supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan into custody. This move follows the unprecedented protests of May 9 last year. The mass arrests have been described as "a black chapter of Pakistan's history" by Khan's party.
The crackdown comes amidst a tense political landscape, raising concerns among civil society and international observers. Critics argue that the arrests could further destabilize an already fragile political environment in Pakistan.
Imran Khan's detention, coupled with the large-scale arrests of his supporters, signals a critical juncture for Pakistan's democracy, prompting widespread debate over the use of public security orders in maintaining law and order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Justice Department Slams Phoenix Police for Systemic Civil Rights Violations
Yen Slumps as BOJ Stands Pat; Euro Faces Political Unrest
Justice Department Accuses Phoenix Police of Civil Rights Violations and Excessive Force
Phoenix Police Under Fire: DOJ Exposes Systemic Civil Rights Violations
Global Currency Turbulence: Euro Struggles Amid Political Unrest