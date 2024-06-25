Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Slams Congress Over Emergency: A Black Spot on Indian Democracy

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur criticized Congress members for holding books on the Indian Constitution during their oath-taking in the Lok Sabha. He condemned former PM Indira Gandhi for imposing the Emergency in 1975, calling it a dark chapter in Indian democracy, and praised the RSS for its opposition to the Emergency.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:57 IST
Anurag Thakur Slams Congress Over Emergency: A Black Spot on Indian Democracy
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday fiercely criticized Congress members for carrying books on the Indian Constitution while taking their oath in the Lok Sabha.

Thakur accused former prime minister Indira Gandhi of imposing the Emergency in 1975 driven by a 'lust for power,' terming it a 'black spot' on Indian democracy.

Citing Amnesty International, Thakur pointed out that during the Emergency, 1,40,000 people were imprisoned without trial under the Internal Security Act.

Thakur claimed that Indira Gandhi prioritized her ego and family's interests over national welfare, bypassing parliamentary procedures to extend the Emergency.

The BJP leader celebrated the RSS for its nationwide protests against the violation of civil liberties and fundamental rights during that period.

He also alleged that Indira Gandhi attempted to control the judiciary and ignored court orders to resign from her position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024