Anurag Thakur Slams Congress Over Emergency: A Black Spot on Indian Democracy

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday fiercely criticized Congress members for carrying books on the Indian Constitution while taking their oath in the Lok Sabha.

Thakur accused former prime minister Indira Gandhi of imposing the Emergency in 1975 driven by a 'lust for power,' terming it a 'black spot' on Indian democracy.

Citing Amnesty International, Thakur pointed out that during the Emergency, 1,40,000 people were imprisoned without trial under the Internal Security Act.

Thakur claimed that Indira Gandhi prioritized her ego and family's interests over national welfare, bypassing parliamentary procedures to extend the Emergency.

The BJP leader celebrated the RSS for its nationwide protests against the violation of civil liberties and fundamental rights during that period.

He also alleged that Indira Gandhi attempted to control the judiciary and ignored court orders to resign from her position.

