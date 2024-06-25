SAD Leadership Crisis: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Sukhbir Singh Badal
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leaders have called for Sukhbir Singh Badal to step down as party chief after a poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. They plan to launch a 'SAD bachao' movement, while the party dismissed them as 'frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP'.
Senior leaders within the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have openly revolted against Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding his resignation from the party chief position following a major setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a press conference after their meeting in Jalandhar, these leaders announced plans for a 'SAD bachao' movement scheduled to commence next month.
The Akali Dal leadership, however, dismissed the insurgent leaders as 'frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP', accusing them of attempts to destabilize the party.
