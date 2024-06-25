Left Menu

SAD Leadership Crisis: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Sukhbir Singh Badal

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leaders have called for Sukhbir Singh Badal to step down as party chief after a poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. They plan to launch a 'SAD bachao' movement, while the party dismissed them as 'frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP'.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:16 IST
SAD Leadership Crisis: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

Senior leaders within the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have openly revolted against Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding his resignation from the party chief position following a major setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference after their meeting in Jalandhar, these leaders announced plans for a 'SAD bachao' movement scheduled to commence next month.

The Akali Dal leadership, however, dismissed the insurgent leaders as 'frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP', accusing them of attempts to destabilize the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024