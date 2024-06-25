India Strengthens Ties with Africa: Expands Diplomacy and Partnership

Describing India-Africa ties as ''deep-rooted'', External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday announced that New Delhi has significantly expanded its diplomatic footprint in Africa, with the total number of Indian diplomatic missions now standing at 45.

Speaking at an event celebrating Africa Day, Jaishankar affirmed that India, the most populous country and currently the fifth largest economy globally, views Africa as a 'natural partner.' He highlighted the continent's rapid changes, from being the cradle of human civilization to emerging as the 'land of the future.' Africa boasts the youngest demography, vast natural resources, burgeoning capabilities, growing markets, and 'rising ambitions,' according to the minister.

Jaishankar emphasized that India-Africa relations are anchored in trust and mutual respect, focusing on value addition within Africa through local production, research, localization, and employment. He reiterated India's historical solidarity with Africa, marking the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963. The minister also noted that people-to-people relations are crucial, with India extending e-visa facilities to 33 African countries and establishing 16 new diplomatic missions.

