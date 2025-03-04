India-Belgium Economic Partnerships: Unlocking Limitless Opportunities
Prime Minister Modi met Princess Astrid to strengthen India-Belgium ties, focusing on trade, technology, and defense. Astrid leads an economic mission to boost bilateral trade. Modi emphasizes new partnerships across sectors including agriculture and innovation to unlock opportunities for both nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Princess Astrid of Belgium on Tuesday, exploring vast opportunities in trade, technology, and defense between India and Belgium.
The princess,' visit, leading a robust economic mission, aims to enhance bilateral trade and cooperation.
Modi, expressing optimism, anticipates fruitful partnerships across multiple sectors including agriculture and life sciences, highlighting the longstanding trade relations between the two nations.
