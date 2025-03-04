Left Menu

India-Belgium Economic Partnerships: Unlocking Limitless Opportunities

Prime Minister Modi met Princess Astrid to strengthen India-Belgium ties, focusing on trade, technology, and defense. Astrid leads an economic mission to boost bilateral trade. Modi emphasizes new partnerships across sectors including agriculture and innovation to unlock opportunities for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:07 IST
India-Belgium Economic Partnerships: Unlocking Limitless Opportunities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Princess Astrid of Belgium on Tuesday, exploring vast opportunities in trade, technology, and defense between India and Belgium.

The princess,' visit, leading a robust economic mission, aims to enhance bilateral trade and cooperation.

Modi, expressing optimism, anticipates fruitful partnerships across multiple sectors including agriculture and life sciences, highlighting the longstanding trade relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025