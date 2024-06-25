Revolt Within Shiromani Akali Dal: Leaders Urge Sukhbir Singh Badal to Step Down

A section of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leaders revolted against Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday, calling for his resignation after the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference following a meeting in Jalandhar, rebel leaders announced the launch of a 'SAD bachao' movement next month.

Simultaneously, Badal was in Chandigarh meeting with district presidents and other leaders to review the party's election performance. The party labeled the rebels as 'frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP' aiming to weaken the SAD.

