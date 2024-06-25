Left Menu

Revolt Within Shiromani Akali Dal: Leaders Urge Sukhbir Singh Badal to Step Down

Senior leaders within the Shiromani Akali Dal have called for the resignation of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal following the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. A 'SAD bachao' movement is set to launch, emphasizing the need for leadership change and reconnection with the common people.

Revolt Within Shiromani Akali Dal: Leaders Urge Sukhbir Singh Badal to Step Down
A section of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leaders revolted against Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday, calling for his resignation after the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference following a meeting in Jalandhar, rebel leaders announced the launch of a 'SAD bachao' movement next month.

Simultaneously, Badal was in Chandigarh meeting with district presidents and other leaders to review the party's election performance. The party labeled the rebels as 'frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP' aiming to weaken the SAD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

