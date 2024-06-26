Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Appointed Leader of Opposition, A Strategic Move by Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders have congratulated Rahul Gandhi on being appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The proposal for his new role was put forward during a recent Congress Working Committee meeting. Leaders believe Gandhi's leadership will strengthen the party and the INDI Alliance.

Updated: 26-06-2024 13:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has extended his congratulations to Rahul Gandhi, following his appointment as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The appointment, decided at a recent Congress Working Committee meeting, was the result of a proposal put forth by Siddaramaiah himself.

The decision was announced shortly after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. Siddaramaiah reiterated that he had urged Gandhi to take on the role to efficiently counter the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Rahul Gandhi accepting this responsibility is good in the interest of the country,' he stated.

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar emphasized that Gandhi's acceptance reflected the wishes of the public and party workers. He conveyed his congratulations to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and AICC President Kharge for making this bold decision, asserting that the Congress party and the INDI Alliance would grow stronger under Gandhi's leadership.

