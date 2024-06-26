Left Menu

Om Birla Elected Lok Sabha Speaker for Second Term, Yogi Adityanath Applauds

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Om Birla for being re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker. Birla, a three-time MP from Kota, secured his position for a second term after a motion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:04 IST
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Om Birla, who has been re-elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for a second consecutive term.

Adityanath took to social media platform X to express his commendations for Birla, who secured his position through a voice vote.

"Congratulations to the soft-spoken and popular leader Om Birla for becoming Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second consecutive time. The Sansad would achieve newer heights under his able leadership," Adityanath's post read.

Birla, a three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan and NDA nominee, was elected as Lok Sabha Speaker after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motion was carried forward following an intense debate, with the opposition notably proposing its own candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

