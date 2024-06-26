Om Birla Elected Lok Sabha Speaker for Second Term, Yogi Adityanath Applauds

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Om Birla, who has been re-elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for a second consecutive term.

Adityanath took to social media platform X to express his commendations for Birla, who secured his position through a voice vote.

"Congratulations to the soft-spoken and popular leader Om Birla for becoming Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second consecutive time. The Sansad would achieve newer heights under his able leadership," Adityanath's post read.

Birla, a three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan and NDA nominee, was elected as Lok Sabha Speaker after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motion was carried forward following an intense debate, with the opposition notably proposing its own candidate.

