Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Sparks Allegations of Political Vendetta

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the CBI has led to allegations of dictatorship and emergency by his wife Sunita and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Accusations suggest the BJP is behind the arrest to prevent his release. Kejriwal has been involved in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ignited a political storm, with his wife Sunita alleging that the entire system is working to ensure Kejriwal remains behind bars, likening the situation to a 'dictatorship' and 'emergency'.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating Kejriwal's detention in a 'fake case' involving the Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal, who secured bail on June 20 in the related money laundering case, faced immediate opposition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), setting the stage for his arrest the following day.

Amidst fierce reactions, AAP leaders have condemned the arrest, calling it the government's lowest move. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh decried the situation as the worst form of emergency and accused the BJP of a dirty political game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

