Rahul Gandhi and Opposition Emphasize Inclusivity in Lok Sabha Under Speaker Om Birla

In a significant political development, Rahul Gandhi and several opposition leaders extended their congratulations to Om Birla, who was re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. During the session, Gandhi stressed the importance of inclusivity and cooperation, urging for a more democratic environment where opposition voices could be heard.

Gandhi, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, accompanied Birla to the Speaker's Chair, symbolizing a moment of unity. He articulated that while the government holds power, the opposition also embodies the voice of the people and should be given an equal platform to express their views.

Echoing Gandhi's sentiments, leaders from various parties, including Akhilesh Yadav, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and Asaduddin Owaisi, called for fair treatment and underscored the necessity of avoiding actions like suspensions that could harm the dignity of the House. The collective appeal was for a legislative term marked by mutual respect and democratic fairness.

