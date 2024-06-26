Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi and Opposition Emphasize Inclusivity in Lok Sabha Under Speaker Om Birla

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders congratulated Om Birla on being elected as Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term. They emphasized the importance of allowing the opposition to represent the voice of the people, expressing hopes for a more inclusive and cooperative parliamentary environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi and Opposition Emphasize Inclusivity in Lok Sabha Under Speaker Om Birla
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Rahul Gandhi and several opposition leaders extended their congratulations to Om Birla, who was re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. During the session, Gandhi stressed the importance of inclusivity and cooperation, urging for a more democratic environment where opposition voices could be heard.

Gandhi, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, accompanied Birla to the Speaker's Chair, symbolizing a moment of unity. He articulated that while the government holds power, the opposition also embodies the voice of the people and should be given an equal platform to express their views.

Echoing Gandhi's sentiments, leaders from various parties, including Akhilesh Yadav, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and Asaduddin Owaisi, called for fair treatment and underscored the necessity of avoiding actions like suspensions that could harm the dignity of the House. The collective appeal was for a legislative term marked by mutual respect and democratic fairness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024