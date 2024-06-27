Amartya Sen: India's Election Results Deny 'Hindu Rashtra'

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asserted on Wednesday that the recent Lok Sabha poll results indicate India is not a 'Hindu Rashtra'. Arriving from the US to Kolkata, Sen expressed displeasure over the ongoing practice of incarcerating individuals without trial under the new dispensation.

"The election results clearly show India is not a 'Hindu Rashtra'," Sen told a Bengali news channel at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. He criticized the present government for continuing issues like untried detentions and widening socio-economic gaps.

Sen, 90, called for political open-mindedness in a secular nation with a secular Constitution. He also criticized the new Union cabinet as largely unchanged from the previous one, and noted that such practices were reminiscent of British colonial rule in India. Sen lamented the underperformance of sectors like primary education and healthcare, and pointed out rising unemployment.

