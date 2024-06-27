Bolivian Tensions Rise Amid Coup Accusations

Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday "denounced the irregular mobilization" of some units of the country's army in a post on X, as the Andean nation's former leader accused a top general of plotting a coup.

Heavily armed soldiers and armored vehicles were seen gathering in the capital's Plaza Murillo, according to videos shared on social media. Former President Evo Morales, who has publicly split with Arce even though both belong to same socialist movement, announced a national mobilization of his supporters to support democracy in a separate post on X.

He accused a military general, Juan Jose Zuniga, of seeking to stage of coup, while announcing a general work stoppage including a call to block roadways. Morales stressed "we will not allow the armed forces to violate democracy and intimidate people."

