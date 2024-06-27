Bolivian Democracy at Risk: President Alerts of Irregular Troop Move

Bolivian President Luis Arce has sounded an alarm over what he described as an 'irregular' deployment of troops in the capital, raising fears of a looming coup.

In a message posted on his X account, Arce urged that 'democracy be respected,' coinciding with Bolivian TV images showing tanks and military personnel stationed outside the government palace.

Former President Evo Morales echoed these concerns, describing the military's movement in Murillo Square as a coup 'in the making' through his own message on X.

