Bolivian Democracy at Risk: President Alerts of Irregular Troop Move
Bolivian President Luis Arce has warned of an 'irregular' troop deployment in the capital, indicating concerns over a potential coup. This follows footage of tanks and soldiers appearing near the government palace. Former President Evo Morales has similarly condemned the military's movement, suggesting a coup ‘in the making’.
PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 27-06-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 01:44 IST
Bolivian President Luis Arce has sounded an alarm over what he described as an 'irregular' deployment of troops in the capital, raising fears of a looming coup.
In a message posted on his X account, Arce urged that 'democracy be respected,' coinciding with Bolivian TV images showing tanks and military personnel stationed outside the government palace.
Former President Evo Morales echoed these concerns, describing the military's movement in Murillo Square as a coup 'in the making' through his own message on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bolivia
- Luis Arce
- coup
- demoacy
- Evo Morales
- military
- government
- palace
- Murillo Square
- tanks
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Oxfam Urges G7 to Prioritize Hunger Over Military Spending
BTS's Jin Completes Military Service and Reconnects with Fans
Operation Lotus has failed, Himachal government stable: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri
Jin of BTS Completes Military Service, Celebrates with Seoul Event
Chinese Man Arrested Near Taipei Sparks Tensions Amid Military Suspicion