Rishi Sunak's Uncertain Political Journey: Missteps Amid Leadership

Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, has faced several challenges during his election campaign, raising questions about his political acumen. Missteps, including a controversial decision at a D-Day commemoration event, have dented his standing. His party, the Conservatives, struggle with internal divisions and poor poll ratings amid dwindling public trust.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:47 IST
Rishi Sunak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has consistently cast himself as a meticulous and evidence-driven leader throughout his relatively short political career. However, his recent general election campaign has underscored a lack of instinctive political finesse, a trait that predecessors like Tony Blair and Boris Johnson seemed to possess in abundance.

Since announcing the July 4 election date, Sunak's campaign has been marred by missteps, including suspending candidates embroiled in scandals and controversially leaving D-day commemorations in France early. Critics argue that these actions have not only disrespected veterans but also tarnished the UK's international reputation.

The Conservative Party, plagued by the fallout of previous leaders and internal divisions, has seen its poll ratings suffer. Despite his rapid ascent in British politics, Sunak's inexperience and current campaign missteps suggest the Conservatives could lose power for the first time in 14 years.

