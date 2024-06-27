British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has consistently cast himself as a meticulous and evidence-driven leader throughout his relatively short political career. However, his recent general election campaign has underscored a lack of instinctive political finesse, a trait that predecessors like Tony Blair and Boris Johnson seemed to possess in abundance.

Since announcing the July 4 election date, Sunak's campaign has been marred by missteps, including suspending candidates embroiled in scandals and controversially leaving D-day commemorations in France early. Critics argue that these actions have not only disrespected veterans but also tarnished the UK's international reputation.

The Conservative Party, plagued by the fallout of previous leaders and internal divisions, has seen its poll ratings suffer. Despite his rapid ascent in British politics, Sunak's inexperience and current campaign missteps suggest the Conservatives could lose power for the first time in 14 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)