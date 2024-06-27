Mayawati Criticizes President Murmu's Parliament Address

In a sharp critique, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday dismissed President Droupadi Murmu's Parliament address as hollow, stating it failed to tackle ground realities.

Addressing the first joint sitting of the 18th Lok Sabha, Murmu's speech highlighted government achievements over the past decade, which Mayawati claimed disregarded urgent socio-economic issues.

Mayawati emphasized that the government is overlooking poverty, unemployment and welfare needs of vulnerable populations while lacking a clear roadmap for the future.

