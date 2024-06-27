Mayawati Criticizes President Murmu's Parliament Address
BSP chief Mayawati criticized President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament, calling it hollow and lacking in addressing ground realities. She argued it ignored pressing issues like poverty and unemployment, accusing the government of being unconcerned about the welfare of weaker sections of society.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday dismissed President Droupadi Murmu's Parliament address as hollow, stating it failed to tackle ground realities.
Addressing the first joint sitting of the 18th Lok Sabha, Murmu's speech highlighted government achievements over the past decade, which Mayawati claimed disregarded urgent socio-economic issues.
Mayawati emphasized that the government is overlooking poverty, unemployment and welfare needs of vulnerable populations while lacking a clear roadmap for the future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Unemployment Claims Surge as Labor Market Cools
U.S. Labor Market Weakens Amid Rising Unemployment Claims and Falling Producer Prices
Empowering Women to End Poverty: A Bold Vision for 2030
U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop as Housing Construction Stagnates, Fed Rate Cuts Eyed
Bridging the Job Gap: India's Unemployment Crisis Amid Economic Growth