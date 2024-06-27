Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes President Murmu's Parliament Address

BSP chief Mayawati criticized President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament, calling it hollow and lacking in addressing ground realities. She argued it ignored pressing issues like poverty and unemployment, accusing the government of being unconcerned about the welfare of weaker sections of society.

In a sharp critique, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday dismissed President Droupadi Murmu's Parliament address as hollow, stating it failed to tackle ground realities.

Addressing the first joint sitting of the 18th Lok Sabha, Murmu's speech highlighted government achievements over the past decade, which Mayawati claimed disregarded urgent socio-economic issues.

Mayawati emphasized that the government is overlooking poverty, unemployment and welfare needs of vulnerable populations while lacking a clear roadmap for the future.

