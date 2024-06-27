Left Menu

Power Struggle in Karnataka: Vokkaliga Seer Urges CM Siddaramaiah to Step Down for Shivakumar

A Vokkaliga seer has publicly urged Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to step down for his deputy, D K Shivakumar. The appeal highlights ongoing power tussles within the Congress party, amid calls for the inclusion of three more Deputy Chief Ministers from various communities. The Congress leadership's final decision is awaited.

A prominent Vokkaliga seer has shaken Karnataka's political landscape by publicly urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to cede his position to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The request comes amid an evident power struggle within the ruling Congress party.

During the Kempegowda Jayanti event, which commemorated the birth anniversary of Bengaluru's founder, Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji raised the demand in the presence of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The seer's comments have sparked debate, especially as Congress ministers call for adding three more Deputy Chief Ministers representing the Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities.

Siddaramaiah downplayed the remarks, stating that the party's high command would make the final decision. Shivakumar echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that political decisions must align with the party's directives. The internal struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post has been an ongoing issue since the last assembly elections.

