Nikhil Kumaraswamy Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Delayed Payments

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, JD(S) Youth Wing President, accused the Karnataka Congress government of delaying monthly payments from its 'guarantee scheme,' particularly the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He claimed the government is misusing funds for electoral gains and challenged them to clarify payment schedules and funding availability while highlighting administrative failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:03 IST
President of the JD(S) Youth Wing, Nikhil Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the State President of the JD(S) Youth Wing, has strongly criticized the Karnataka Congress government, accusing it of failing to honor its pledge to transfer 'guarantee scheme' funds monthly and without delay. He alleged that promised payments are being postponed, undermining trust in the government's commitments.

Speaking at a press conference, Kumaraswamy pointed out that Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had assured citizens of timely transfers but now demand transparency on the exact deposit dates for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He claimed the government is instead using funds selectively, distributing lump sums primarily before elections to sway voters.

Kumaraswamy further accused the Congress government of deceiving citizens by not delivering on their promises, leading to confusion and distress, especially among women expecting funds. He questioned the financial planning behind the guarantee schemes and criticized increased taxes and prices. JD(S) aims to hold the administration accountable through legislative and public pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

