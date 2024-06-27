Left Menu

Opposition Blasts 'Scripted' Presidential Address: Calls Out Government Lies

Opposition leaders criticized President Murmu's address to the Parliament, calling it a 'script by the government' filled with lies. They accused the Modi administration of an 'undeclared emergency' and ignoring key issues. Leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav highlighted concerns like unemployment, price rise, and violence in BJP-ruled states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:55 IST
Opposition Blasts 'Scripted' Presidential Address: Calls Out Government Lies
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery response, opposition leaders on Thursday dubbed President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of both houses of Parliament as a 'script provided by the government' laden with falsehoods. Criticism was pointed at the Modi administration for an 'undeclared emergency' and overlooking critical national issues.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, lashed out, stating that Prime Minister Modi is in a perpetual state of denial. He argued that the people's rejection of Modi's leadership in the elections was evident by the BJP not securing a majority.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government's economic claims, while Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra highlighted that the current government doesn't hold a majority. CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MP Sudama Prasad and Congress leader Tariq Anwar both condemned the address as repetitive and lacking in substance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024