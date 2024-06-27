Opposition Blasts 'Scripted' Presidential Address: Calls Out Government Lies

In a fiery response, opposition leaders on Thursday dubbed President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of both houses of Parliament as a 'script provided by the government' laden with falsehoods. Criticism was pointed at the Modi administration for an 'undeclared emergency' and overlooking critical national issues.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, lashed out, stating that Prime Minister Modi is in a perpetual state of denial. He argued that the people's rejection of Modi's leadership in the elections was evident by the BJP not securing a majority.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government's economic claims, while Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra highlighted that the current government doesn't hold a majority. CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MP Sudama Prasad and Congress leader Tariq Anwar both condemned the address as repetitive and lacking in substance.

