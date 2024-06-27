U.S. Stocks Edge Higher as Treasury Yields Dip and Rate Cut Hopes Rise

U.S. stocks inched up on Thursday as U.S. treasury yields declined after economic data showed a continued slowdown in economic activity, raising investors' hope for rate cuts. Data showed new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly fell in May, while core durable goods orders fell 0.1% versus forecasts for a 0.2% rise, boosting investor beliefs that a weaker economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September.

Weekly jobless claims fell to 233,000, missing expectations of 236,000. Further, a final print showed the U.S. economic growth increased more than estimated in the first quarter. Benchmark 10- and 2-year yields, which move inversely to prices, dropped after the data, while the 7-year yields edged lower after a $44 billion auction.

Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird said "a more friendly Treasury yield profile is helping" stocks, despite some earning reports that disappointed investors earlier. Thursday's data comes one day ahead of the release of the monthly personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

"We are slowing, but not collapsing. So we continue to move forward. I think one or two rate cuts are probably warranted and I'd like to see that before the end of this year," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management. At 01:48 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.18 points, or 0.25%, to 39,227.98, the S&P 500 gained 5.59 points, or 0.10%, to 5,483.49 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.32 points, or 0.35%, to 17,868.18.

Megacap stocks firmed as U.S. Treasury yields slipped after the data, with Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta Platforms rising 0.36% to 1%. Amazon.com rose 2.56% after hitting $2 trillion in market value for the first time on Wednesday. Communication services and consumer discretionary led gains among the major S&P 500 sector indexes, while consumer staples was the biggest laggard.

Meanwhile, Micron shed 6% after an in-line fourth-quarter revenue forecast disappointed investors hoping for more upside from the memory chipmaker's performance in the artificial intelligence boom. Nvidia fell 1.27%, continuing its recent turbulent ride.

Walgreens Boots Alliance slumped 25.22% after cutting its 2024 profit forecast and announcing plans to close more underperforming U.S. stores. Denim maker Levi Strauss slumped 16.5% after falling short of expectations for second-quarter revenue.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 134 new highs and 64 new lows on the NYSE. The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 32 new highs and 103 new lows.

With a handful of expensive heavily weighted stocks supporting Wall Street's ascent since the last leg of 2023, market participants have highlighted concerns over the rally's sustainability and have called out for the need to diversify portfolios to hedge against possible sharp losses. Meanwhile, investors have largely stuck to their view of around two rate cuts this year, as per LSEG's FedWatch data, even though the Fed has projected only one, and a 59.5% chance of a cut in September.

In a policy essay, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said inflation "appears to be narrowing" and that should allow rates cuts later this year. Further, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to face each other in the first debate during the day.

