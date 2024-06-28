Left Menu

National Rally Surge: Shifting Dynamics in French Parliamentary Elections

An opinion poll shows France's far-right party National Rally climbing to potentially 37% of the vote ahead of the parliamentary elections. As President Macron's centrist bloc Together slips, the New Popular Front remains steady at 28%. Seat projections remain uncertain due to the two-round voting system.

An opinion poll published in newspaper Les Echos on Friday said French far-right party National Rally (NR) further rose in its forecast and may reach as much as 37% of the popular vote, two days before the first voting round in parliamentary elections.

NR was up by 2% from the last publication of the poll compiled by OpinionWay a week ago, while Macron's centrist bloc Together poll was seen reaching 20%, down by 2% from the last publication. The New Popular Front leftwing alliance was seen reaching 28% of the vote, a level unchanged versus a week ago.

OpinionWay made no seat projections for France's next National Assembly which, due to the two-round majority voting system, could differ significantly from the measured popular vote. BFM TV, in a different poll compiled by Elabe, said RN could potentially cross the 289-seat bar for an absolute majority, placing the party and its allies in a 260-295 seats range.

The final outcome will be known after a second round of voting on July 7 and is hard to predict at the current stage as it will largely depend on to what extend RN's rivals will team up and withdraw own runoff candidates to block the far right. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Thursday accused RN leader Jordan Bardella of tolerating

racist speech in the ranks of his far-right camp amid a heated last television debate before the vote - an accusation Bardella rejected.

