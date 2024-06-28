Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Land Scam Case

In a significant development, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is embroiled in a money laundering case linked to a high-profile land scam. The order, which had been reserved since June 13, marks a crucial turning point in the ongoing legal battle.

Soren's senior counsel, Arunabh Chowdhury, confirmed the court's decision, stating, "Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail."

The former chief minister, who is also the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had been in custody since January 31 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The ruling has garnered significant political reactions, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcoming the decision.

