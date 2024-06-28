Left Menu

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Land Scam Case

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case related to a land scam. The court found no prima facie evidence of guilt against Soren. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the verdict.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:18 IST
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Land Scam Case
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is embroiled in a money laundering case linked to a high-profile land scam. The order, which had been reserved since June 13, marks a crucial turning point in the ongoing legal battle.

Soren's senior counsel, Arunabh Chowdhury, confirmed the court's decision, stating, "Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail."

The former chief minister, who is also the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had been in custody since January 31 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The ruling has garnered significant political reactions, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcoming the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024