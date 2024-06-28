Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Land Scam Case
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case related to a land scam. The court found no prima facie evidence of guilt against Soren. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the verdict.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is embroiled in a money laundering case linked to a high-profile land scam. The order, which had been reserved since June 13, marks a crucial turning point in the ongoing legal battle.
Soren's senior counsel, Arunabh Chowdhury, confirmed the court's decision, stating, "Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail."
The former chief minister, who is also the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had been in custody since January 31 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The ruling has garnered significant political reactions, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcoming the decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Amit Malviya Challenges Mamata Banerjee Amid Defamation Row
Jharkhand High Court Reserves Decision on Hemant Soren's Bail in Land Scam Case
West Bengal Governor tears into Mamata Banerjee govt for not allowing post-poll violence victims to meet him
"BJP only doing publicity of Vande Bharat, entire Railway Department facing negligence": Mamata Banerjee
BJP engaged in beautification of words; neglecting passengers' amenities: Mamata Banerjee after train mishap