Czech Republic to Conclude Security Agreement with Ukraine Before NATO Summit
The Czech Republic will finalize a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine before the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11. The agreement will be signed at the European Political Community summit in London on July 18, according to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on social media platform X.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:27 IST
