Hemant Soren's Bold Stand Against Political Suppression

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren claims he was falsely implicated in a money laundering case and spent five months in jail. He criticizes the BJP for silencing political leaders, social workers, and journalists in India, and vows to continue his fight.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday asserted that he was falsely implicated in a money laundering case, leading to his five-month imprisonment.

In a pointed criticism directed at the BJP, the executive president of Jharkhand's ruling JMM voiced concerns over the silencing of political leaders, social workers, and journalists in the country.

"I was falsely implicated. A conspiracy was hatched against me, and I was forced to spend five months in jail," Soren remarked to reporters following his release from the Birsa Munda Jail.

Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31, has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in connection with the money laundering case linked to a land scam.

"I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order and I am out (on bail). But the judicial process is long," Soren commented.

He claimed those who voiced opposition against the central government were facing suppression.

"I will finish the task I started; the war I waged," Soren vowed.

