Left Menu

Political Shakeup in Telangana: BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah Joins Congress

Kale Yadaiah, MLA from Chevella, has switched from BRS to the ruling Congress, marking the sixth defection since Congress won power in last year's Telangana legislative elections. Yadaiah's move follows the recent defection of Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar and precedes Congress' bypoll win in Secunderabad Cantonment.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:16 IST
Political Shakeup in Telangana: BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah Joins Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh setback to BRS in Telangana, its MLA from Chevella, Kale Yadaiah, joined the ruling Congress on Friday. Yadaiah joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister and PCC president A. Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi, and other leaders in Delhi, Congress sources said.

Yadaiah is the sixth BRS MLA to switch over to Congress since the latter assumed power after the Legislative Assembly elections last year. His switch comes closely after Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar also joined Congress on June 23.

Previously, BRS MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Danam Nagender, and Tellam Venkat Rao had joined the grand old party. Taking exception to the defections, BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Monday pointed out that his party had weathered similar drifts in the past when Congress was in power.

However, Revanth Reddy addressed the media in Delhi, criticizing BRS for encouraging defections when it held power. BRS had initially secured 39 of 119 Assembly seats in the previous elections, while Congress came to power with 64 seats. The recent death of BRS MLA G. Lasya Nanditha from Secunderabad Cantonment in a road accident led to a bypoll, which Congress won, increasing its strength to 65 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024