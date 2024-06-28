Political Shakeup in Telangana: BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah Joins Congress

In a fresh setback to BRS in Telangana, its MLA from Chevella, Kale Yadaiah, joined the ruling Congress on Friday. Yadaiah joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister and PCC president A. Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi, and other leaders in Delhi, Congress sources said.

Yadaiah is the sixth BRS MLA to switch over to Congress since the latter assumed power after the Legislative Assembly elections last year. His switch comes closely after Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar also joined Congress on June 23.

Previously, BRS MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Danam Nagender, and Tellam Venkat Rao had joined the grand old party. Taking exception to the defections, BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Monday pointed out that his party had weathered similar drifts in the past when Congress was in power.

However, Revanth Reddy addressed the media in Delhi, criticizing BRS for encouraging defections when it held power. BRS had initially secured 39 of 119 Assembly seats in the previous elections, while Congress came to power with 64 seats. The recent death of BRS MLA G. Lasya Nanditha from Secunderabad Cantonment in a road accident led to a bypoll, which Congress won, increasing its strength to 65 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)