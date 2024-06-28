Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Maharashtra Budget as 'False Narrative'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday criticized the Maharashtra budget, labeling it a 'torrent of assurances' and a 'false narrative' that pretends to offer something to every section of society.

Speaking to reporters at the legislative complex, the former chief minister dismissed the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, which proposes a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for eligible women, as a 'pitiable attempt' to woo women voters ahead of assembly elections.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar had presented a Rs 20,051 crore revenue deficit budget, announcing various sops for women, youth, and farmers, with an outlay exceeding Rs 80,000 crore.

Thackeray questioned why similar allowances were not provided for men given the rising unemployment and criticized the lack of job creation efforts. He called for an expert committee to assess the implementation of schemes announced by the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' government over the last two years.

Thackeray also pointed out the absence of details on how the budget's funds would be raised and emphasized his unfulfilled demand for making farmers debt-free despite the waiver of their electricity bills being accepted.

He concluded by stating that the announced schemes would not assist the ruling coalition in upcoming elections, asserting that the people are poised to vote them out of power. 'Maharashtra is being looted, and those who are looting it will not be voted to power,' Thackeray said.

