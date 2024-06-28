Joe Biden Campaign Smashes Fundraising Records Post-Debate
Joe Biden's campaign raised $14 million in the wake of the U.S. presidential debate, benefiting from the Democratic president's contentious performance. The hour following the debate saw the highest fundraising since the campaign's April 2023 launch.
Joe Biden's campaign said on Friday it raised $14 million on the day of the U.S. presidential debate and on the morning after, as the Democratic president's problematic performance led some to question the future of his candidacy.
The campaign said the 11 p.m. to midnight hour, one hour after Thursday's debate, was the single best hour of fundraising since the campaign's launch in April 2023.
