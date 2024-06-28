Joe Biden Campaign Smashes Fundraising Records Post-Debate

Joe Biden's campaign said on Friday it raised $14 million on the day of the U.S. presidential debate and on the morning after, as the Democratic president's problematic performance led some to question the future of his candidacy.

The campaign said the 11 p.m. to midnight hour, one hour after Thursday's debate, was the single best hour of fundraising since the campaign's launch in April 2023.

