Biden Reaffirms Commitment to Win 2020 Election After Debate Performance
U.S. President Joe Biden strongly expressed his intention to win the upcoming November presidential election. This assertion came a day after a less-than-stellar debate performance against Donald Trump. Biden reiterated his resolve during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he intends to win the presidntial election in November, a day after a wobbly performance in his debate against Donald Trump.
"I intend to win this election," Biden said at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.
