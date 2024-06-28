Left Menu

Biden Reaffirms Commitment to Win 2020 Election After Debate Performance

U.S. President Joe Biden strongly expressed his intention to win the upcoming November presidential election. This assertion came a day after a less-than-stellar debate performance against Donald Trump. Biden reiterated his resolve during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:58 IST
Biden Reaffirms Commitment to Win 2020 Election After Debate Performance
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he intends to win the presidntial election in November, a day after a wobbly performance in his debate against Donald Trump.

"I intend to win this election," Biden said at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024